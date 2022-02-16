WHAT TO WATCH: Valieva’s free skate, Bowe on the oval

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The women’s figure skating event ends Thursday — the competition portion, at least. It remains to be seen how much longer it will be adjudicated. Kamila Valieva is in first place after the short program. That part isn’t a surprise — but the 15-year-old Russian’s path to this point has been anything but smooth. And there’s no indication that will change anytime soon. Valieva’s positive drug test from an event in December put her participation in doubt, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Valieva could compete while officials conduct a full investigation.