The stars are out in LA for a major-like field at Riviera

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The West Coast swing on the PGA Tour ends on a high note. The Genesis Invitational at Riviera has attracted every player from the top 10 in the world. That hasn’t happened at a regular PGA Tour event in 15 years. Such is the esteem of Riviera, a course considered among the best in the country for tournament golf. The field is so strong that Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay have a chance to reach No. 1 in the world by winning. Rory McIlroy is part of the field. He’s playing in the U.S. for the first time this year.