Simmons: Struggles in Philadelphia began before last season

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons says his mental health struggles began well before the 76ers’ season ended and he didn’t believe he’d be able to overcome them in Philadelphia. He’s eager to begin moving on with the Brooklyn Nets, though he isn’t sure yet when he will join them on the court. Simmons spoke at the Nets’ practice center less than a week after the 76ers traded him to Brooklyn as part of a package for James Harden. The former No. 1 overall pick hasn’t played since the 76ers were beaten by Atlanta in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. He said he felt long before then he needed to leave Philadelphia.