US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

By SALLY HO
BEIJING (AP) — American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted after skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games. The longtime American standard-bearers in ice dancing embraced after their free dance to Anne Sila’s “Drowning” to wrap up their competition. It marked their last Olympic skate and the sweetest end to a decade-long career together. Their bronze also means the United States has medaled in each of the first three figure skating events at the Beijing Olympics.

