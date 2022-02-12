Sound on: The party has returned to rowdy The Phoenix Open

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The curtain has dropped again at The Greatest Show on Grass after a one-year hiatus. The Phoenix Open, the rowdiest stop on the PGA Tour, opened the gates and fans couldn’t wait to rush in. The tournament is at full capacity, drawing more than 100,000 fans daily after being limited to 5,000 a day during the pandemic a year ago. TPC Scottsdale’s par-3 16th hole is again the shouting heart of the party, with more than 20,000 fans creating a buzz more like a football game than a golf tournament.