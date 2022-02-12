Defending champ Lille snaps 2-game losing streak, Lyon wins

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille has snapped a two-game losing streak with a scrappy 1-0 win at Montpellier in the French league to move back into the race for the European spots. Lille struggled throughout against a spirited home side led by playmaker Teji Savanier, one of the league’s best players. Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim kept his team afloat with four decisive saves in the first half. Back from the African Cup of Nations, Cameroon striker Karl Toko Ekambi helped Lyon to a 2-0 win over third-placed Nice.