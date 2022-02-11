Young US hockey team beats Canada to start Olympics 2-0

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Captain Andy Miele had two points and Strauss Mann made 35 saves to help the United States beat Canada 4-2 in men’s hockey at the Olympics. The young Americans went hit for hit with the bigger, stronger and more experienced Canadians. The victory puts the U.S. in the driver’s seat to win the group and earn a spot in the quarterfinals. Beating Germany on Sunday would accomplish that and could make the U.S. the top seed in the knockout round. Canada goaltender Eddie Pasquale allowed two bad goals in the loss.