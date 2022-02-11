French league leader PSG again relies on Mbappe for late win

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has scored in the third minute of injury time and the French league leader Paris Saint-Germain has again scraped a 1-0 home win against Rennes. Mbappe was set up by Lionel Messi in the 93rd minute. The win moved PSG 16 points ahead of second-placed Marseille, which has played one game less. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino went full-strength against the only side to beat him in the league but his side was lackluster. PSG’s ultras displayed banners critical of the club directors and in particular sporting director Leonardo. One read “Leonardo, Time to Get Lost?”