Dance Dominance: Montreal school keeps producing Olympians

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — One way or another, there’s a good chance Marie-France Dubreuil and husband Patrice Lauzon will be celebrating another Olympic champion by the time ice dance finishes at the Beijing Games. Their school, the Ice Academy of Montreal, has become the most dominant in any figure skating discipline, surpassing even that of the controversial Russian women’s coach Eteri Tutberidze. Among their stars competing in the rhythm dance Saturday night in Beijing are three-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France and all three American duos. Two of those duos were crucial to the Americans winning the team silver medal last week.