No. 24 Oregon women hold Washington State to 30 points

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Endyia Rogers scored 17 points, Te-Hina Paopao added 14 and No. 24 Oregon rolled past Washington State 83-30 for the largest margin of victory in the 90-game series. Oregon’s previous best against Washington State was a 46-point victory in the 1986-87 season. The Ducks have now won eight straight in the series. Oregon scored 21 of the opening 23 points of the game before Washington State made its first field goal — after 13 straight misses — with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter. The Ducks led 23-6 entering the second quarter, behind 10 points from Rogers, and 40-17 at halftime. Oregon had runs of 9-0, 6-0 and 11-0 in the third quarter to build a 66-22 lead as the Cougars were 2-of-16 shooting in the frame.