Giroud scores 2 again as AC Milan reaches Italian Cup semis

MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud’s brace made it four goals in two games for the striker as AC Milan routed Lazio 4-0 to reach the semifinals of the Italian Cup. After scoring two late goals to help Milan beat league leader Inter Milan 2-1 on Saturday the France veteran struck twice in the first half. He has 10 goals in 22 games since joining the Italian giant after four years at Premier League Chelsea. Five-time cup winner Milan’s other goals came from Portugal winger Rafael Leao and midfielder Franck Kessie. Milan last won the trophy in 2003 and joined seven-time winner Inter in the last four.