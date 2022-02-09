Former USA Climbing team member accused of child rape

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A former member of the USA Climbing team has been arrested on investigation of three counts of third-degree child rape. Police in the Washington state city of Redmond said Tuesday that 28-year-old Alexander Fritz of Seattle was booked into Snohomish County Jail last week where he remains for lack $500,000 bail. Police say he worked as a coach and route-setter at the Vertical World climbing gym in Redmond. On Feb. 2, Redmond police say an investigator with the U.S. Center for SafeSport contacted Redmond police about the sexual misconduct allegations. He’s accused of sexual contact with underage athletes. It wasn’t immediately known if Fritz has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.