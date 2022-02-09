Carvalho’s goal gives Betis edge over Rayo in Copa semifinal

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — William Carvalho came up with a solution that would make most top strikers proud while surrounded by defenders inside the area. The Real Betis midfielder pulled off a neat nutmeg to get past the defender standing in front of him, sending the ball in-between his legs before calmly firing a low shot into the back of the net. The beautiful goal gave Betis a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals and left the Sevilla club in position to return to the final for the first time since 2005.