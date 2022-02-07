Blackhawks interview Cubs executive Greenberg for GM job

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs assistant general manager Jeff Greenberg has interviewed with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks for their GM opening, becoming the first known candidate for the job from outside professional hockey. CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of team owner Rocky Wirtz, promised last month that the interview process would include candidates “both inside and outside of hockey.” Greenberg took on his current role with the Cubs in 2020. He joined the franchise in 2012 as a baseball operations intern. He also has served as the Cubs’ director of pro scouting and baseball operations.