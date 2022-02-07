Athletic beats Espanyol 2-1 to move closer to European spots

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has moved closer to the European qualification places in the Spanish league with a 2-1 win over Espanyol. Oihan Sancet and Iñigo Martínez scored in the first half to lead Athletic to the home victory. It is one point behind seventh-placed Real Sociedad. Athletic is four points behind fourth-placed Barcelona in the final Champions League spot. It is the second consecutive league win for Athletic. Espanyol took the lead with a goal by Tonny Vilhena in the third minute at San Mamés Stadium. Espanyol stayed in 13th place in the league.