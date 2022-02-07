Adebayo, Butler lead Heat to 121-100 win over Wizards

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and Jimmy Butler had 19 as the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat cruised to a 121-100 win over the Washington Wizards. Miami won its third straight and improved to 3-2 on a six-game road trip. Corey Kispert equaled his career high with 20 points for the Wizards, who lost for the ninth time in 11 games. They are a season-low five games under .500 after opening 10-3. The difference was 3-pointers. The Heat shot 18 for 32 from long range while the Wizards were just 7 for 31. Miami, which never trailed, went on a 22-1 run to take a 98-70 lead early in the fourth quarter.