Williams, Shannon help No. 14 Texas Tech beat West Virginia

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Bryson Williams scored 15 points, Terrence Shannon sparked a second-half comeback and No. 14 Texas Tech beat West Virginia 60-53 on Saturday. Texas Tech won for only the second time in six road games. But the Red Raiders have won three straight and five of their last six. Jalen Bridges scored 16 points and Sean McNeil added 15 for West Virginia. The Mountaineers have lost seven straight. The Red Raiders took control when Shannon returned to the game in the second half after he had to be helped off the court early in the game following a fall.