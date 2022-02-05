Olympic ski jumpers fearlessly fly with mental fortitude

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The women and men who fearlessly fly through the air in ski jumping are not old enough to remember seeing Vinko Bogataj’s wipeout. The footage was used in conjunction with the opening montage of ABC’s Wide World of Sports 50 years ago. Former Olympian Nick Fairall was left paralyzed with a spinal cord injury in more recent years. Modern-day ski jumpers probably remember the crash or have seen it on YouTube. Brave athletes around the world go head first down a steep incline as fast as 60 mph and essentially ski off a cliff for the thrill of victory.