Olympic gold: Slovenia’s Ursa Bogataj soars past competition

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Slovenia’s Ursa Bogataj won Olympic gold in women’s ski jumping on a night when Japanese star Sara Takanashi surprisingly failed to earn a medal. Bogataj floated 100 meters through the air and had 121 points on the final jump. Katharina Althaus of Germany won silver for the second straight Olympics. Nika Kriznar of Slovenia took the bronze. Takanashi finished fourth and was in tears when she took her skis off after her final jump. She has won a record 61 World Cup events and was one of the favorites in China after earning bronze four years ago in South Korea.