Afghan women’s soccer team returns to the pitch in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Afghanistan’s women’s soccer team has returned to the field after its evacuation from the Taliban-led country last year, helped by A-League team the Melbourne Victory. The Victory are providing their support to the members of the team who relocated to Melbourne following the fall of the Afghan government in August, allowing the Taliban to take back control of the country after 20 years and again place women’s sports in jeopardy. The team is looking to compete in Victoria’s senior women’s competition this year and has held its first training session in Melbourne.