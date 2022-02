MIAMI (AP) — Denver Jones had a season-high 23 points as Florida International defeated Southern Miss 77-67. Jones hit all seven of his shots from 3-point range for the Panthers (13-9, 3-6 Conference USA), who won for a fifth straight time at home. Eric Lovett had 14 points. Tevin Brewer added 13 points and 10 assists. Jaron Pierre Jr. had 21 points for the Golden Eagles (6-15, 1-7), who have now lost four games in a row.