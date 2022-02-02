Wake Forest dominates Pitt from the jump in 91-75 win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored nine of his 18 points in a little more than the first five minutes and Wake Forest went largely unchallenged in its 91-75 win over Pittsburgh. Wake Forest built a 9-0 lead and never trailed. The Demon Deacons extended their margin to 19-6 with LaRavia scoring nine on three 3-pointers. It wasn’t until Femi Odukale’s 3 with 11:52 before halftime that Pitt reached double digits to trail 21-11. Odukale then made 1 of 2 foul shots and a pair of baskets to get within 23-16 with 9:36 before the break. But the Demon Deacons turned pulled away to outscore Pitt 23-8 to close the half and led 46-24 at halftime. Odukale scored 23 points.