Whitworth excited to go against former team in Super Bowl

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If anyone has an appreciation for the long winding road the Cincinnati Bengals have taken to their first Super Bowl in 33 years, it is Andrew Whitworth. But if the Los Angeles Rams left tackle wants to win his first championship, he will have to do it against his former team. The Bengals drafted Whitworth in the second round in 2006. He helped get the franchise to six postseason appearances in 11 seasons before signing with the Rams in 2017.