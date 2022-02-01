Vikings interview Giants DC Graham for coach; Harbaugh next

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have conducted their second interview with New York Giants coordinator Patrick Graham. They have one more head coach candidate to visit with: Jim Harbaugh. Graham spent Tuesday at team headquarters. He had an initial interview Saturday over videoconference. Harbaugh has been the head coach at Michigan for the last seven seasons and is scheduled to visit the Vikings on Wednesday. Graham has also carried the assistant head coach title with the Giants. He finished his second season with the team and his 13th year as an NFL assistant.