Turner’s transfer to Arsenal down to paperwork, Arena says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New England coach Bruce Arena expects Matt Turner’s transfer to Arsenal will soon be complete, a deal that will move the goalkeeper to England next summer. Arena says: “If it hasn’t been fully executed it will be.” Arena spoke as the Revolution trained ahead their Major League Soccer opener at the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday. Turner is with the U.S. national team in St. Paul, Minnesota, ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Honduras on Wednesday night.