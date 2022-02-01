Short-handed Warriors stun Spurs 124-120 to extend streak

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Poole had 31 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining, and the short-handed Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-120 for their seventh straight victory. Golden State rallied from a 17-point deficit despite being without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the second night of a back-to-back. Damion Lee had 21 points for the Warriors and Damion Lee added 20. Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Murray had a pair of baskets in the final minute, including a 15-footer that gave the Spurs a 120-119 lead with 40 seconds remaining.