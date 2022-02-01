Meyers Taylor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Olympics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

World Cup champion Elana Meyers Taylor’s quest to add to her Olympic medal total at the Beijing Games is in jeopardy after the veteran U.S. women’s bobsled pilot revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19. USA Bobsled and Skeleton remains hopeful that Meyers Taylor will be able to compete at the Beijing Games. Bobsled doesn’t begin until about a week into the Olympics. Women’s monobob official training begins Feb. 10 with competition beginning Feb. 13. Training for the two-woman event starts Feb. 15 with competition beginning Feb. 18.