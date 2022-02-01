Mavs G Hardaway has surgery week after breaking left foot

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway has undergone surgery for the broken bone in his left foot. The Mavericks says Hardaway will begin rehabilitation immediately, but there is no timetable for his return to the lineup. The 29-year-old Hardaway broke his fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot in a game at Golden State. That is the long bone on the outside of the foot that connects to the little toe. He is in the first year of a four-year, $75 million contract and is averaging 14.2 points per game.