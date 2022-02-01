Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 8:12 PM

Islanders top Senators; Wahlstrom, Barzal, Sorokin score

MGN/KYMA.com

By DENIS P. GORMAN
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Wahlstrom and Mathew Barzal scored in the second period, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 of 27 shots and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1. Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech scored for New York, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Despite receiving an 26-save performance from Anton Forsberg, Ottawa has lost two out of its last three, and three of five overall. Nick Holden scored the lone goal for the Senators.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content