Bulls hold off Magic’s 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

By MARK GONZALEZ

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115. The Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic. The Bulls were up 113-103 with 7:38 left and failed to score a field goal in the next four minutes. The Magic tied the game, but LaVine’s baseline shot with 3:35 left snapped the Bulls’ drought and enabled them to regain a 117-115 lead. Ayo Dosunmu made two shots to highlight an 11-0 run to finish the game.