49ers All-Pro LT Trent Williams questionable for title game

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is questionable for the NFC championship after missing practice all week with a sprained ankle. Williams got hurt in the second half of last week’s win at Green Bay but remained in the game. Coach Kyle Shanahan would not disclose whether Williams’ injury was the more severe high ankle injury or a milder low ankle injury and said the decision on whether he would play against the Rams won’t be made until Sunday. Williams was in a similar situation three weeks ago with an elbow injury and was scratched on game day.