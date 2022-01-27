Barty to face Collins in bid to end Australian title drought

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty ended a 42-year drought by reaching the Australian Open final with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Madison Keys. She needs one more win to become the first Australian woman to win her home Grand Slam title since 1978. Danielle Collins is in her way. The 28-year-old American beat 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-1. The women’s final is set for Saturday. Barty is the first Australian since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 to reach the women’s singles final at the tournament. Chris O’Neil was the last Australian champion in 1978. Barty has already won major titles on grass and clay. Collins is into her first Grand Slam final.