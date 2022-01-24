‘Snowhio’: US trains for World Cup qualifier in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Twenty U.S. players trained on a whitened field in 22-degree weather in Columbus, Ohio, as the United States began preparations for this week’s chilly World Cup qualifier against El Salvador. The team dubbed the conditions “Snowhio” on its Twitter account. Snow was forecast for Monday night, and the temperature was forecast to drop to 9 degrees for Tuesday morning’s training session. Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were among the players due to arrive after Sunday matches. The expected temperature for kickoff Thursday night was 25 degrees.