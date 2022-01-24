Ruffin, Murrell lead Mississippi past Florida 70-54

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 21 points, Matthew Murrell added 20 points and Mississippi defeated Florida 70-54. Mississippi turned back a late Florida run, scoring 15 points in the final four minutes. The Rebels had taken command of the game with a 19-9 run to build a 51-41 lead midway through the second half. The lead reached 55-43 before Florida put together a brief run when Tyree Appleby hit a 3-pointer and Anthony Duruji added a pair of free throws. The Rebels responded with their late scoring run in which Ruffin and Murrell combined for eight of the 15 points.