Even winning coach Andy Reid questions NFL’s overtime setup

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Even the winning coach, in this case Andy Reid, is questioning the NFL’s overtime setup. One day after Reid’s Chiefs won the OT coin toss, then marched downfield for Travis Kelce’s 8-yard touchdown reception to end an epic divisional round game with Buffalo, Reid recognized how fortunate Kansas City was. He said he expects the league to look at the rules that end the game if the team with the first possession of OT scores a touchdown. Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins is hopeful some changes will be coming.