Richardson, Oregon beat Washington 84-56, win 5th straight

STEVE MIMS

Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 21 points as Oregon won its sixth straight game with a 84-56 victory over Washington. Jacob Young and Quincy Guerrier each added 12 points as the Ducks (12-6) moved up to fourth place in the Pac-12 at 5-2. Terrell Brown Jr. scored 14 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 12 points to pace the Huskies (9-8, 4-3). Oregon shot 65.5% from the field in the first half, including 8 for 12 from 3-point range, to take a 48-13 lead at the break.