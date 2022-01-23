No. 10 Arizona beats No. 22 Colorado 75-56 after slow start

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 28 points, Cate Reese added 23 and No. 10 Arizona rallied from a shaky start to beat No. 22 Colorado 75-56. The Wildcats struggled against Colorado’s defensive pressure early, scoring seven points in the first quarter while falling into a 12-point hole. Arizona got back in it with defense, scoring 19 points off Colorado’s 16 turnovers. The Wildcats shot 54% despite the slow start and blew open a close game with a 12-0 run to open the fourth quarter. The Buffaloes got off to a great start, but allowed Arizona’s defensive pressure to speed them up in their fourth straight loss. Mya Hollingshed and Tameiya Sadler led Colorado with 11 points each.