Edwards, Russell team up to lead Wolves past Nets, 136-125

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 for Minnesota. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Nets, and Patty Mills had 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Edwards became the youngest player in NBA history to amass 300 3-pointers at 20 years and 171 days.