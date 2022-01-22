With 3 starters out, Gophers beat Scarlet Knights 68-65

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Payton Willis scored a career-high 32 points, matching a program record with eight 3-pointers, and short-handed Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak with an improbable 68-65 win over Rutgers. Missing three starters, including their top scorer, the Gophers took the victory with the conference-minimum seven scholarship players available. Minnesota played without Jamison Battle, EJ Stephens and Eric Curry. They were out “due to either illness, COVID-19 health and safety protocols or injury,” the school said. Luke Loewe added 19 points and Treyton Thompson added 10 points and six rebounds. Geo Baker scored 17 of his 25 points and five of his career-tying seven 3-pointers in the second half for the Scarlet Knights. Ron Harper Jr. added 12 points.