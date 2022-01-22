Sabres win 6-3, hand Flyers 11th straight loss

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres handed Philadelphia its 11th consecutive loss with a 6-3 victory over the Flyers. Philadelphia’s skid matches the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders for the longest in the NHL this season. It is one short of the franchise record of 12 straight losses set in 1999. The Flyers are the first team in 11 years to lose 10 in a row twice in the same season. Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had two assists for the Sabres, who ended a nine-game home slide. Claude Giroux tipped in two goals for the Flyers.