Rielly, Mrazek lead Maple Leafs to 3-1 win over Islanders

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Rielly had a goal and an assist, Petr Mrazek stopped 25 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Islanders 3-1. Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored as the Maple Leafs finished a six-game road trip at 3-2-1. Zach Parise got his second of the season for New York, and Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves. The Islanders lost in regulation at home for the second time in 10 games (7-2-1) after dropping their first seven (0-5-2) at the $1.1 billion UBS Arena.