Lovett’s late basket lifts FIU over Western Kentucky 86-83

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Lovett made a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to lift Florida International to an 86-83 win over Western Kentucky. On the subsequent possession for the Hilltoppers, Jairus Hamilton missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Panthers to hang on for the victory. Tevin Brewer had 23 points to lead the Panthers (12-7, 2-4 Conference USA) to their fourth straight win at home. Lovett added 20 points and eight rebounds. Josh Anderson scored a season-high 23 points for the Hilltoppers (10-9, 2-4).