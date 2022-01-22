Nadal reaches Australian Open quarterfinals for 14th time

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal is into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the 14th time after beating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets following a long opening tiebreaker. Nadal needed seven set points before finishing off the almost 29-minute tiebreaker on the way to his 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2 fourth-round victory. Nadal moved to equal-second all-time with John Newcombe for most quarterfinals in Australia. Roger Federer tops that list with 15. In the women’s draw French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova has beaten two-time champion Victoria Azarenka to set up a quarterfinal against 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys.