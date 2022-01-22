Digne hit by bottle thrown from crowd on return to Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Lucas Digne fell to the ground and clutched his head after appearing to be hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd seconds after setting up a goal for Aston Villa on his return to former club Everton in the Premier League. Digne eventually got to his feet and played on for the final moments of the first half at Goodison Park. He came out for the second half. Digne sent in the corner that was glanced in by Emi Buendia to put Villa ahead in stoppage time. Digne and his Villa teammates celebrated in front of Everton’s fans. The France left back completed a move to Villa from Everton last week after falling out with manager Rafa Benitez.