Carr leads No. 23 Texas past Oklahoma State 56-51

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 14 points and made two free throws with five seconds remaining, and No. 23 Texas defeated Oklahoma State 56-51 to snap a two-game losing streak. The Longhorns won after going more than 10 minutes without scoring in the first half. Tre Mitchell scored 12 for Texas, including a bank shot in the lane with 56 seconds left. Timmy Allen had 11 points and eight rebounds. Courtney Ramey added 10 points, including a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining. Bryce Thompson scored a career-best 20 for Oklahoma State, including a layup with six seconds left before Carr’s free throws.