JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 28 points to help The Citadel ease past East Tennessee State 75-73. Jason Roche had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-10, 2-5 Southern Conference), who snapped a four-game skid on the road. Ledarrius Brewer tied a season high with 20 points for the Buccaneers (12-9, 4-4).