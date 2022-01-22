Arkansas holds off Texas A&M’s late rally, wins 76-73 in OT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 17 points and Arkansas held off a late Texas A&M rally for a 76-73 overtime victory. Texas A&M scored the last six points of regulation to tie it at 64-all, and took its first lead of the game on Quenton Jackson’s layup to start overtime. But Arkansas (14-5, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) jumped out to a 72-68 lead with 1:11 to play in the extra period. Wade Taylor IV’s 3-pointer pulled Texas A&M to 72-71 with 42 seconds left. Jaylin Williams answered with a jumper and following a pair of Taylor free throws, the Razorbacks’ Stanley Umude ended it with a dunk. Texas A&M (15-4, 4-2) has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.