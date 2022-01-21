Halep into Week 2 at Australian Open for 5th straight year

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is into Week 2 at Melbourne Park for the fifth consecutive year. The 14th-seeded Halep advanced with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Danka Kovinic. It was Kovinic who eliminated U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the previous round. None of the players remaining the women’s draw has won as many tour-level titles as Halep’s 23. Halep’s next opponent will be Alize Cornet. Danielle Collins rallied from a set and a break down to beat 19-year-old Clara Tauson 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and move into a fourth-round match against 19th-seeded Elise Mertens.