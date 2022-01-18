NHL pioneer O’Ree ‘overwhelmed’ as No. 22 raised to rafters

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 now has a permanent home in Boston’s TD Garden. The first Black player to appear in an NHL game, O’Ree became the 12th player in franchise history to have his number retired prior to the Bruins’ matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes. The honor came 64 years to the day after he became the league’s first Black player on Jan. 18, 1958. The pregame ceremony included a video montage with highlights of O’Ree’s career, as well as testimonials from various people who expressed how O’Ree had touched their lives.