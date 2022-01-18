Butler’s block seals Florida State’s OT win over No. 6 Duke

By BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RayQuan Evans made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left in overtime, John Butler blocked Wendell Moore Jr.‘s driving attempt in the lane with 2 seconds remaining, and Florida State stunned No. 6 Duke 79-78. Florida State let a nine-point lead slip away in regulation and needed Evans’ driving layup high off the glass with 2 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Duke. Caleb Mills had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and overtime for Florida State, which won its fourth straight game.